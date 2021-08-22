Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.20 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $94.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.61. The stock had a trading volume of 454,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,440. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

