Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $194.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $207.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $122.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $825.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.65 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $848.44 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $899.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HLIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. 63,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,651. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.