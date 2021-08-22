Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFPI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 207,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.