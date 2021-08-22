Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post sales of $12.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

SQNS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

