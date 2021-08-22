Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 923,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,896. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

