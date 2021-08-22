Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $250.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.88 million to $251.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $909.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

