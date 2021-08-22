Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded up $26.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,786.54. The stock had a trading volume of 232,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,602.34. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.