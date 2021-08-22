Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce sales of $45.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $46.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $181.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.80 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 143,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

