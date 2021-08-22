Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.63). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 384,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,002. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,358 shares of company stock worth $2,320,646. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

