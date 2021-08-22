Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $6.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.45 and the highest is $6.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $33.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $20.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,891.54. 124,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,673.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

