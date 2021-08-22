YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Reaches $0.18

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $17,812.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.37 or 1.00223687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00931453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.90 or 0.06617459 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

