Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 1,300 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.19. 88,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.22. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

