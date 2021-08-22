Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

