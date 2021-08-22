Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $623,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.32. 594,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

