Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 4,400 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $23,235,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 487,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,435. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

