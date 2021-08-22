Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Takes $8.30 Million Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000. DLocal comprises about 2.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

