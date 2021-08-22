Yellow Pages Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.42. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$11.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

