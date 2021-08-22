Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stake Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $22.50 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.