Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

