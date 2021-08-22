Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $214.53 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.55 billion and $214.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $49,068.30 or 0.99841236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00070146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

