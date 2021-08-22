Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.51 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.51 billion and approximately $244.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $48,866.58 or 1.00065385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00071381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.