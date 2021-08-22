Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRTC opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.