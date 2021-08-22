World Token Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. World Token has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $76,325.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Token has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00129864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00156722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,723.31 or 1.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00909188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.27 or 0.06625154 BTC.

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,422,828 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

