WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 114 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

