Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE HIX opened at $7.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

