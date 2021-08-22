Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.