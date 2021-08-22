WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 11,150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 54,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.