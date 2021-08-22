Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $21.84 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

