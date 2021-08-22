Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
