Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

