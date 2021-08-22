Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $109,000 in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 186,065 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

