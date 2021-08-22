Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $136,000 Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXE opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

