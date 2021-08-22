Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

NYSE RDY opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

