Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 25,651 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 202.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

