WebDollar Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $158,110.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00166338 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,481,278,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,533,330,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

