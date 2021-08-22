Webcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,909.71 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Webcoin has a market cap of $71,909.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

