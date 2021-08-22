Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co’s (OTCMKTS:WARRU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 25th

Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:WARRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Warrior Technologies Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WARRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

