Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $94.21 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $440,343.62 and $37,851.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.21 or 0.00193861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.