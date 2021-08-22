Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,234,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

