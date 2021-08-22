Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE WD opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

