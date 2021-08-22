Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.69. Walker Crips Group has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.85 ($0.49).

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

