W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $86.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

