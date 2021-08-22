Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.