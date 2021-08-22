Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.