Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

