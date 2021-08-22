Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.30 on September 16th

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $766.68 million and a P/E ratio of 30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

VINP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

