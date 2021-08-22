Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 370,140 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 370,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $314,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 303,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.