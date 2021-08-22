Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Ross Stores worth $530,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

