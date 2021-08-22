Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $419.90 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $419,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

