Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $293.11 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.38% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $293,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

