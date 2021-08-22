ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VDRM opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03. ViaDerma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

